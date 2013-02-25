FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinatrust to issue 3-yr yuan bond at 2.9 pct yield-source
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2013 / 3:46 AM / in 5 years

Chinatrust to issue 3-yr yuan bond at 2.9 pct yield-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinatrust Financial, Taiwan’s top credit card issuer, priced its three-year yuan bond at a yield of 2.9 percent, the same as the indicative yield, according to a source familiar with the deal on Monday.

This 1 billion yuan ($160.38 million) bond issuance would be the first on the island. The firm has received regulatory approval to raise up to T$5 billion ($168 million) for the bond. .

The bond will start trading on March 11 or March 12, the source said.

Deutsche Bank is planning to sell Chinese yuan bonds of up to 2 billion yuan in Taiwan as soon as the first quarter, three sources with close knowledge of the issue said on Friday.

China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions on the island, setting the stage for local and foreign banks to launch the bond issue. ($1 = 6.2351 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
