China Unicom Q3 net profit up 51 percent, beats analyst estimates

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , China’s second-biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, posted a 51 percent rise in third-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates.

Net profit rose to 3.05 billion yuan ($501.36 million) in July-September from 2.023 billion yuan a year earlier, according to calculations by Reuters based on nine-month earnings results released after market close on Thursday.

The result compares with the 2.84 billion yuan mean estimate of four analysts polled by Reuters.

China Unicom shares ended the day up 1.7 percent compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.0835 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)