FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Unicom's Q1 net profit up 74 pct, beating estimates
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 17, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

China Unicom's Q1 net profit up 74 pct, beating estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country’s second-biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, posted a 74 percent rise in first quarter net profits, beating estimates, as an increase in data usage offset a slowdown in subscriber growth.

The profit growth was the fastest since the third quarter of 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

China Unicom said on Thursday net profit for the January-March quarter was 3.3 billion yuan ($530.4 million). The figure is higher than the 1.9 billion yuan in the same year-ago period, according to calculations by Reuters based on its first quarter results.

A Reuters poll of three analysts had forecast its first-quarter net profit at 2.86 billion yuan.

Operating revenues for January-March were 76.47 billion yuan versus 70.6 billion yuan last year, an increase of 8.3 percent.

The results were released after the market closed. China Unicom shares ended 0.4 percent higher compared with a 0.3 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.2214 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.