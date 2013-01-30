China Unicom sees 2012 net profit up over 50 pct

HONG KONG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country’s second biggest mobile carrier, forecasts its 2012 net profit to rise more than 50 percent from 2011 due to an increase in 3G and broadband subscribers.

This boosted the company’s revenues steadily and rapidly in 2012, the company said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange website.

The company posted a net profit of 4.23 billion yuan ($682.3 million) in 2011, based on its previous report.