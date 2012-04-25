China Unicom Q1 profit jumps on subscriber data demand

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country’s second-biggest mobile phone operator, reported a surge in first-quarter profit as subscriber demand for data offset hefty handset subsidies paid to phone makers.

Net income was 1 billion yuan ($158.55 million) for the three months ended March, compared with 145 million yuan a year earlier, China Unicom said on Wednesday.

The result was in line with an average forecast of 1.08 billion yuan from a survey of four analysts polled by Reuters.

China Unicom competes with China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd in the world’s largest wireless market, which exceeds 1 billion subscribers.

Chinese carriers typically have to offer large handset subsidies to attract higher-end 3G users in the hope they will spend more on data services such as web surfing and downloading content.

As of March, China Unicom had 209.48 million mobile subscribers, a fifth of which are 3G users. That compares with 8.6 percent for China Mobile and one-third for China Telecom.

China Unicom has said it plans to increase spending by a third to 100 billion yuan this year to upgrade its network and attract more 3G subscribers.

The quarterly results came after the Hong Kong market closed. China Unicom’s shares ended up 0.2 percent, versus a 0.2 percent fall in the main Hang Seng Index.

Earlier this month, China Mobile reported a 3.5 percent gain in net income of 27.8 billion yuan, in line with expectations. ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)