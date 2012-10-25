FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Unicom Q3 net profit up 27 pct
October 25, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 5 years

China Unicom Q3 net profit up 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 25(Reuters) - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country’s second-biggest mobile phone operator, posted a 27 percent rise in third-quarter net profit after subscribers on its 3G network increased sharply.

Net profit rose to 2.0 billion yuan ($320 million) in July-September from 1.596 billion yuan a year earlier, according to calculations by Reuters based on nine-month earnings data released on Thursday.

That compares with a forecast of 2.2 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ryan Woo)

