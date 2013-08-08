China Unicom's Q2 net profit up 41 pct, better than estimates

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China Unicom Ltd , the country’s second-biggest mobile carrier, posted a forecast-beating 41 percent rise in the second quarter as subscriber growth outpaced rivals and users spent more on data.

Helped by a superior network, China Unicom, which competes with China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd , logged a net profit of 3.4 billion yuan ($550 million) for the April-June period.

That was better than a year-earlier result of 2.4 billion yuan, according to Reuters’ calculations based on company data, and it also beat an estimate of 3.1 billion yuan from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

China Unicom, which was the first Chinese mobile operator to carry Apple Inc’s iPhones, reported a first-half net profit of 5.32 billion yuan, up 55 percent from a year earlier.

The results posted on the Hong Kong exchange came after the market closed. China Unicom’s shares were up 2.7 percent, compared with the Hang Seng Index’s 0.3 percent gain. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)