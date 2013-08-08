FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Unicom's Q2 net profit up 41 pct, better than estimates
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 8, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

China Unicom's Q2 net profit up 41 pct, better than estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China Unicom Ltd , the country’s second-biggest mobile carrier, posted a forecast-beating 41 percent rise in the second quarter as subscriber growth outpaced rivals and users spent more on data.

Helped by a superior network, China Unicom, which competes with China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd , logged a net profit of 3.4 billion yuan ($550 million) for the April-June period.

That was better than a year-earlier result of 2.4 billion yuan, according to Reuters’ calculations based on company data, and it also beat an estimate of 3.1 billion yuan from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

China Unicom, which was the first Chinese mobile operator to carry Apple Inc’s iPhones, reported a first-half net profit of 5.32 billion yuan, up 55 percent from a year earlier.

The results posted on the Hong Kong exchange came after the market closed. China Unicom’s shares were up 2.7 percent, compared with the Hang Seng Index’s 0.3 percent gain. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.