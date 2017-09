Nov 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd : * Announcement for operational statistics for the month of October 2013 * Says October aggregate number of Mobile subscribers 275.860 million * Says October aggregate number of 3g subscribers 115.390 million * Says October aggregate number of broadband subscribers 64.382 million * Says October aggregate number of local access subscribers 88.319 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage