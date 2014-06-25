FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyber Risk
Reuters Backstory
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 25, 2014 / 3:07 AM / 3 years ago

Developer China Vanke says in talks to attract strategic investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd , the country’s largest residential property developer, said on Wednesday it was in talks with global investors, including funds and real estate peers, to sell a strategic stake.

The stake sale could be through the issue of new shares, or via the purchase of shares from the secondary market.

Chariman Wang Shi, speaking at a ceremony to mark the conversion of the company’s B-shares in Shenzhen into H-shares , added that it is necessary for the mainland property market to correct now.

Reporting By Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
