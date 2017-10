SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - China Vanke, the country’s largest real estate developer by sales, posted a 32 percent rise in sales in March, according to an exchange filing.

Vanke said in the statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that March sales reached 15.2 billion yuan ($161.26 million). That compares with sales of 11.5 billion yuan during the same period last year. ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)