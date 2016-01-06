FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Vanke shares set to fall 11 pct in resume trade
January 6, 2016 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

China Vanke shares set to fall 11 pct in resume trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong-listed shares of developer China Vanke were set to slide more than 11 percent in resumed trade on Wednesday after it said the company is still in the process of negotiating the terms of a possible asset restructuring.

Shares of the company, the country’s largest property developer, were set to fall 11.4 percent to HK$20.30, lagging a flat broader market.

China Vanke said last month it may issue new shares to acquire a company, a move that could dilute the value of its shares amid tension with its biggest shareholder.

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Yimou Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Yimou Lee; Editing by Michael Perry
