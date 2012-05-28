FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Yongda pulls up to $434 mln HK IPO -IFR
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 28, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

China Yongda pulls up to $434 mln HK IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - China Yongda Automobiles Services decided to pull an up to $434 million Hong Kong initial public offering because of deteriorating market conditions, IFR reported on Monday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The Shanghai-based car dealership had already extended the bookbuilding for the deal by four days until May 28 to try and secure more orders, but with limited success, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Yongda launched the deal on May 14, offering 312.2 million shares at a range of HK$7.6-HK$10.8, putting the total offering size at up to HK$3.37 billion ($434 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.