China Yongda pulls up to $434 mln HK IPO -IFR

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - China Yongda Automobiles Services decided to pull an up to $434 million Hong Kong initial public offering because of deteriorating market conditions, IFR reported on Monday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The Shanghai-based car dealership had already extended the bookbuilding for the deal by four days until May 28 to try and secure more orders, but with limited success, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Yongda launched the deal on May 14, offering 312.2 million shares at a range of HK$7.6-HK$10.8, putting the total offering size at up to HK$3.37 billion ($434 million).