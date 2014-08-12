FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chinese Universe plans to acquire an internet services firm for 2.66 bln yuan
August 12, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Chinese Universe plans to acquire an internet services firm for 2.66 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire internet services firm Elex Technology Ltd for 2.66 billion yuan (431.99 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 886.7 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan medium-term notes

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/Y06NgB; bit.ly/1uK3GnJ

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1575 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

