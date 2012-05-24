FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese Estates shares suspended as chairman faces prosecution
May 24, 2012

Chinese Estates shares suspended as chairman faces prosecution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings was suspended on Thursday, after the company said its chairman and CEO Joseph Lau would face prosecution in a Macau court over alleged bribery and money laundering.

The Court of Criminal Instruction in the former Portuguese colony has accepted the prosecutor’s charges of bribery and money laundering against Lau over a land purchase deal in Macau, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Shares of Chinese Estates closed down 2.2 percent at HK$9.82 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by John Mair)

