Shares of property developer Chinese Estates suspended - HKEx
June 6, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

Shares of property developer Chinese Estates suspended - HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of developer Chinese Estates was suspended on Wednesday amid local media reports that Macau authorities had warned they may seize the land on which the company is building a luxury property development.

The land in question has been at the centre of a corruption trial involving Macau’s former public works chief Ao Man-long.

Chinese Estates was not immediately available to comment.

Shares of Chinese Estates, which last closed at HK$9, were suspended pending a statement by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

