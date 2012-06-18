Chinese Estates vows to fight as Macau seeks to seize site

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based property developer Chinese Estates Holdings, whose chairman faces bribery charges in Macau, has vowed to fight the Macau government’s move to seize a site where the company has been building a multi-tower development.

Chinese Estates has stopped development and sales at the development, named La Scala after the Milan opera house, and may consider refunding deposits received from buyers if its land purchase becomes invalid, it said in a statement late on Sunday. The company said it has invested around HK$2.8 billion ($360 million) so far in the development.

Chinese Estates said Macau’s Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau told it on Friday that the government was initiating procedures to declare the acquisition of the land in 2006 invalid.

It had 15 days to submit a written reply to the government, and had legal advice that that it could still appeal any seizure after that.

“The group is currently taking legal advice on the hearing notice and intends to make a submission strongly opposing the decision proposed to be made by the Macau government,” the company said in the statement.

Chinese Estates also said it was determined to pursue compensation from the Macau government for any losses it incurred if the land sale was declared invalid.

The Hong Kong developer’s chairman, Joseph Lau, and another prominent businessman, Steven Lo, the chairman of BMA Investment, are facing trial on bribery and money laundering charges in Macau, Asia’s gambling capital.

The Macau government warned earlier in June that it could declare the sale of five plots of land invalid, after a prosecutor alleged that a former Macau official was paid a HK$20 million bribe to push through the sale of the site.

Lo has testified in court that he did not pay a bribe, while Lau has denied any wrongdoing.

Chinese Estates has pre-sold 304 apartments at La Scala, generating sales of HK$3.8 billion and deposits of HK$384 million.

The firm also said in a separate statement that it had sold a 62.26 percent stake in G-Prop for HK$423.7 million to fund its working capital. Trading in G-Prop, a holding company that invests in stocks and property, was suspended on Monday.

Shares in Chinese Estates slipped 1 percent to HK$8.90 in morning trade in a broader market up 1.6 percent. The company advised investors to "exercise caution" in trading the stock. Lau owns 75 percent of the company. For statements, please click: here here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Richard Pullin)