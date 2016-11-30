FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Taiwan ChipMOS to scrap share sale to China Unigroup, announce JV instead -bourse
November 30, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan ChipMOS to scrap share sale to China Unigroup, announce JV instead -bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's ChipMOS Technologies Inc plans to announce a joint venture in Shanghai with Tsinghua Unigroup, while terminating a private share placement plan with the Chinese conglomerate, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a notice on Wednesday.

The two companies had announced a year ago that Tsinghua Unigroup would acquire a quarter stake in ChipMOS, a chip test and packaging company, but the proposal has languished in regulatory review in Taiwan.

ChipMOS is expected to detail its plans at 0800 GMT, the bourse said. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

