BRIEF-ChipMOS says Q3 net revenue rose 3.5 pct to $172.9 million
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ChipMOS says Q3 net revenue rose 3.5 pct to $172.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES LTD : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Qtrly net earnings of US$0.51 per basic common share and US$0.49 per diluted

common share * Says Q3 net revenue increased 3.5% to US$172.9 million from US$167.1 million * Qtrly gross margin increased to 22.2% from 15.4% * Says expect to see the impact of typical seasonality in 4q13 on both our

large and small panel lcd businesses * Expects gross margin on a consolidated basis to be in the range of

approximately 16% to 20% for the fourth quarter of 2013 * Sees Q4 revenue to be approximately 4% to 8% lower than the third quarter of

2013 * Sees capex spending for the full year 2013 to be approximately US$122 million * Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $172.1 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue view $168.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
