Activist Ackman calls Chipotle relationship 'extremely constructive'

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman on Thursday said he has had an "extremely constructive relationship" with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc since buying a large stake in the beleaguered burrito seller.

Shares in Chipotle were up 6.2 percent at $392.84 in midday trading, buoyed by Ackman's comments and the expectation that the company could benefit from business-friendly tax reforms expected to be championed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management took a nearly 10 percent stake in Chipotle in August. His team believes that marketing, menu, technology and governance initiatives will help the shares recover from a 40 percent swoon since last year's high-profile food safety lapses.

"Our investors should not be concerned that we're in some kind of hostile engagement here," Ackman said on the fund's quarterly call with investors.

Ackman's comment was in response to a Reuters report that Chipotle has hired a top Wall Street law firm, investment banks and a public relations shop to help defend itself against the hedge fund billionaire.