10 months ago
November 10, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 10 months ago

Activist Ackman calls Chipotle relationship 'extremely constructive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman on Thursday said he has had an "extremely constructive relationship" with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc since buying a large stake in the beleaguered company.

Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management took a nearly 10 percent stake in the beleaguered fast casual food chain in August. His team believes that marketing, menu, technology and governance initiatives will help the shares recover from a 40 percent swoon since last year's food safety lapses.

"Our investors should not be concerned that we're in some kind of hostile engagement here," Ackman said on the fund's quarterly call with investors. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

