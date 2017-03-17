FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 5 months ago

Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election

March 17 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.

John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett will not stand for board re-election this year, Chipotle said in a regulatory filing.

Chipotle, under pressure from activist investor Bill Ackman, said in December it had appointed four new members to its board, including one from Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

