8 months ago
Chipotle names new directors, including Pershing Square partner
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 16, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 8 months ago

Chipotle names new directors, including Pershing Square partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, under pressure from activist investor Bill Ackman, appointed four more members to its board, including one from Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management.

Pershing Square partner Ali Namvar joins Paul Cappuccio, Robin Hickenlooper and Matthew Paull as directors of the struggling burrito chain.

Cappuccio is executive vice president at Time Warner Inc , Hickenlooper is senior vice president of corporate development at media company Liberty Global Plc and Paull is a former chief financial officer of McDonald's Corp . (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

