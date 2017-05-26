FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle probe finds hackers stole payment card info in data breach
May 26, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 3 months ago

Chipotle probe finds hackers stole payment card info in data breach

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to access customers' card data, including its number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants between March 24 and April 18.

An investigation into the breach found the malware searched for track data from the magnetic stripe of payment cards used in certain Chipotle and Pizzeria Locale restaurants.

The Mexican food chain said the malware has since been removed.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

