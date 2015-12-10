FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle CEO apologizes over illnesses, pledges to be 'safest place to eat'
December 10, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle CEO apologizes over illnesses, pledges to be 'safest place to eat'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chipotle founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells on Thursday apologized to patrons who fell ill after eating at the company’s restaurants, pledging that sweeping new food safety practices will prevent such outbreaks in the future.

“This was a very unfortunate incident and I‘m deeply sorry that this happened, but the procedures we’re putting in place today are so above industry norms that we are going to be the safest place to eat,” Ells said in an interview on NBC’s “Today” program.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
