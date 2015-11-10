FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington state finds no E.coli in first Chipotle food tests
November 10, 2015

Washington state finds no E.coli in first Chipotle food tests

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The results of the first round of tests did not find E. coli bacteria in food samples taken from several Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurants, the Washington State Department of Health said citing officials at the Food and Drug Administration.

Local and state health officials in Washington and Oregon are investigating, working with the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington State Department of Health said. (1.usa.gov/1MSUnyW) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

