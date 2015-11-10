FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle to reopen all 43 outlets in Seattle, Portland
November 10, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle to reopen all 43 outlets in Seattle, Portland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said it would reopen all 43 outlets in the Seattle and Portland areas that it closed after E. coli food poisoning sickened some people who had eaten at eight Chipotle restaurants in those areas.

Health officials have concluded that there is no ongoing risk from this incident, Chipotle said on Tuesday.

All of Chipotle’s 43 outlets in those areas have been closed since Oct. 31.

The company said all its outlets had tested negative for E. Coli and they would reopen in the coming days. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

