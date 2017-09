Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said the recent outbreak of E. coli at its restaurants had an adverse impact on sales so far in the current quarter, forcing the company to scrap its comparable sales forecast for 2016.

The company said it expects comparable sales to decline by 8-11 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)