Chipotle receives subpoena in relation to norovirus incident

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said it was served with a subpoena from a federal court in relation to a criminal investigation into a norovirus incident that occurred at its restaurant in Simi Valley, California in August.

The company, which has been slammed by an E. coli outbreak linked to its restaurants, also said an incident involving norovirus at its restaurant in Brighton, Massachusetts, would further hurt same-store sales in the fourth quarter, leading to a 14.6 percent fall. (1.usa.gov/1JtQlLV) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)