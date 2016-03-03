Chipotle hires crisis PR firm Burson-Marsteller

LOS ANGELES, March 3 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has hired Burson-Marsteller as its U.S. agency of record as it works to recover from a string of food safety lapses that sickened hundreds of people and battered sales, PRWeek reported on Thursday.

Burson-Marsteller, a global strategic communications and public relations firm, is known for helping Johnson & Johnson recover from a deadly Tylenol tampering incident in 1982.

Representatives from Chipotle and Burson-Marsteller did not immediately respond to requests for comment.