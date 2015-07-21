FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales
July 21, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the removal of pork products from some of its restaurants hurt sales for the second straight quarter.

The company, known for using antibiotic-free meat and organic produce, temporarily removed pork from about one-third of its restaurants this year after firing a supplier for not meeting its animal welfare rules.

Chipotle’s same-restaurant sales growth slowed to 4.3 percent in the second quarter ended June 30 from double-digit percentage growth in the five prior quarters.

Analysts on average had expected a rise of 5.8 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Chipotle’s net income rose to $140.2 million, or $4.45 per share, from $110.3 million, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14.1 percent to $1.20 billion, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $1.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

