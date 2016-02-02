FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle's quarterly same-restaurant sales fall 14.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported its first fall in quarterly sales at established restaurants since it went public as the burrito chain operator lost customers after several incidents of food-borne illnesses at its outlets.

Sales of established restaurants fell 14.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

Chipotle’s net income fell to $67.9 million, or $2.17 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $121.2 million, or $3.84 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.8 percent to $997.5 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

