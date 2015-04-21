FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by the removal of pork products from some of its restaurants as well as price increases.

The company had removed pork products from about one-third of its restaurants in January after discovering a supplier did not meet animal welfare standards.

Chipotle’s same-restaurant sales growth slowed to 10.4 percent in the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 11.8 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Chipotle’s net income rose to $122.6 million, or $3.88 per share, from $83.1 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.09 billion, but fell short of average analyst estimate of $1.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

