UPDATE 2-Chipotle says removal of pork items to hurt 2015 sales
April 21, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Chipotle says removal of pork items to hurt 2015 sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds executive comments, forecast; updates shares)

April 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc expects the removal of pork from one-third of its restaurants to hurt sales this year, the burrito chain said, after reporting the slowest same-restaurant sales growth in five quarters.

Shares of Chipotle, which also posted lower-than-expected quarterly sales, fell 5 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

Chipotle removed pork from some of its restaurants in January after discovering a supplier did not meet animal welfare standards.

The decision hurt the company as pork is a key ingredient in its popular carnitas fillings for burritos.

“We think our pork shortage is currently impacting our sales by as much as 200 basis points,” Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said on a call.

Chipotle expects pork supplies to be fully restored only by the fourth quarter, Co-Chief Executive Monty Moran said.

The company’s same-restaurant sales growth slowed to 10.4 percent in the first quarter ended March 31 from at least 13 percent in the prior four quarters.

Analysts on average had expected an 11.8 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

Chipotle, which had about 1,800 restaurants at the end of March, said it expected current-quarter comparable sales to rise by low- to mid-single digit in percentage terms.

The company expects to raise prices for its steak and barbacoa dishes by 4-6 percent by the end of the third quarter to pass on rising beef costs to customers, it said.

Chipotle opened 49 new restaurants in the quarter.

The company’s net income rose to $122.6 million, or $3.88 per share, from $83.1 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.09 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $3.66 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chipotle’s shares were trading at $657 after the bell. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

