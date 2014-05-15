FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle shareholders offer just 23 pct support on executive pay
May 15, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Chipotle shareholders offer just 23 pct support on executive pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill received only about 23 percent support for its executive pay plan at its annual shareholder meeting held on Wednesday, a spokesman for the restaurant chain said.

The company’s plan had drawn criticism as being too generous. “We take this very seriously,” said Chris Arnold, spokesman for the Denver company, via e-mail.

He said the company “will continue to engage with our investors as we review our compensation programs that build value for all of our investors.” (Reporting by Ross Kerber)

