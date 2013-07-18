FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipotle restaurant sales pick up pace, shares jump
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

Chipotle restaurant sales pick up pace, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Thursday reported higher quarterly profit after an increase in customer visits helped sales at established restaurants rise more than analysts expected.

The results sent Chipotle shares up 5.6 percent to $398 in after-hours trading.

Second-quarter net income at the burrito chain rose to $87.9 million, or $2.82 per share, from $81.7 million, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.

Income taxes reduced earnings by 3 cents per share in the latest period.

Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely watched gauge of industry performance, were up 5.5 percent - topping the average analyst estimate of 3.8 percent compiled by Consensus Metrix. Chipotle’s same-restaurant sales were up 1 percent in the first quarter.

Analysts say Chipotle needs mid-single-digit percentage growth in same-restaurant sales to protect profits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.