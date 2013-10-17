FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipotle lures more diners, profit jumps
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 8:14 PM / 4 years ago

Chipotle lures more diners, profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Thursday reported a 15 percent jump in quarterly profit after sales at established restaurants rose more than expected due to an increase in visits from diners.

The fast-growing burrito seller’s third-quarter net income rose to $83.4 million or $2.66 per share, from $72.3 million or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.

Chipotle’s sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely watched gauge of industry performance, were up 6.2 percent for the latest quarter, more than the average analyst estimate of 4.7 percent compiled by Consensus Metrix.

Shares of the Denver-based Chipotle rose 1.9 percent to $447.50 in after-hours trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.