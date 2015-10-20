FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipotle shares fall as growth continues to cool
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 20, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle shares fall as growth continues to cool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s sales growth at established restaurants further cooled in the third quarter, sending the company’s shares down 6.4 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 2.6 percent at Chipotle, just better than analysts expected.

That was a deceleration from the 4.3 percent growth in the second quarter and the double-digit percentage growth in the five quarters before that.

The Denver-based company, known for using antibiotic-free meat and removing genetically modified organisms from its food, last month said it expected to fully restore the pork supplies it lost early this year after suspending a supplier for not complying with its animal welfare standards by the end of November.

That supply hiccup affected some 600 restaurants, or roughly one-third of the company’s outlets.

Chipotle on Tuesday stood by its 2015 forecast for low-to-mid single-digit same-store sales increases, despite the resumption of its pork supplies.

Shares fell $45.27 to $660.36 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.