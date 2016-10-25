FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Chipotle quarterly restaurant sales down more than expected
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 25, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 10 months ago

Chipotle quarterly restaurant sales down more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on results)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday said it expects sales at established restaurants to grow in the "high single digit" percentages next year, which would end a long string of declines following food safety lapses last year.

Shares in Chipotle were down 1.4 percent at $400 in after-hours trading after the burrito chain said third-quarter sales at restaurants open at least 13 months dropped 21.9 percent. Analysts, on average, had expected a decline of 18.7 percent, according to tracking firm Consensus Metrix.

Traffic declined 15.2 percent for the quarter.

Net profit fell to $7.8 million, or 27 cents per share, during the quarter due to the sales slowdown and a variety of charges, from $144.9 million, or $4.59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chipotle also said it planned to build 195 to 201 new restaurants next year, down from 220 to 235 in 2016. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

