FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipotle same-restaurant sales miss analysts' target
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 8:19 PM / 5 years ago

Chipotle same-restaurant sales miss analysts' target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $2.56 vs $1.59 EPS year ago

* Q2 same-restaurants sales miss analysts’ estimate

* Shares down almost 11 percent

July 19 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported on Thursday quarterly sales at established restaurants that missed analysts’ estimates, and shares fell 10.5 percent.

Closely watched sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 8 percent, less than the 10.1 percent gain analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

The upscale burrito chain, one of the restaurant industry’s best-performing names, said second-quarter profit rose to $81.7 million, or $2.56 per share, from $50.7 million, or $1.59 per share, a year ago.

Shares in Chipotle, which was spun out of McDonald’s Corp in 2006, dropped 10.5 percent to $361.29 in extended trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.