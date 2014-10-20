FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipotle third-quarter restaurant sales soar
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Chipotle third-quarter restaurant sales soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Monday reported better-than-expected growth in sales at established restaurants after diners appeared to shrug off price increases at the burrito chain known for serving antibiotic-free meats and organic produce.

Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely watched gauge of industry performance, soared 19.8 percent for the quarter. Two dozen analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected same-restaurant sales to jump 17.2 percent for the quarter.

Chipotle, which has also cut genetically modified organisms (GMO) from its food supplies, said same-restaurant sales soared 17.3 percent in the second quarter and logged a 13.4 percent gain in the first quarter. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.