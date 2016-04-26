FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipotle reports first quarterly loss in history
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Chipotle reports first quarterly loss in history

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported its first quarterly loss in its history as a public company as the burrito chain worked to win back customers after a string of foodborne illness incidents last year.

The Denver-based chain had a first-quarter loss of $26.4 million, or 88 cents per share, less steep than the 95 cent per-share loss analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Shares were down 1.5 percent at $439.26 in extended trading after sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were down 29.7 percent, more than the 28.4 percent drop targeted by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.