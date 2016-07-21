FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Chipotle comparable sales fall more than expected
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Chipotle comparable sales fall more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct date to July 21 from July 13)

July 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable restaurant sales as demand continued to be hurt by a spate of food-borne illnesses linked to its outlets.

The company's shares were down 2 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Chipotle's net income slumped to $25.6 million, or 87 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $140.2 million, or $4.45 per share, a year earlier.

Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 23.6 percent, more than the 20.6 percent drop expected on average by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
