REFILE-Chipotle comparable sales fall more than expected

July 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable restaurant sales as demand continued to be hurt by a spate of food-borne illnesses linked to its outlets.

The company's shares were down 2 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Chipotle's net income slumped to $25.6 million, or 87 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $140.2 million, or $4.45 per share, a year earlier.

Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 23.6 percent, more than the 20.6 percent drop expected on average by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.