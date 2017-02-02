FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burrito chain Chipotle's profit falls 76.5 pct
February 2, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 7 months ago

Burrito chain Chipotle's profit falls 76.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's quarterly profit fell 76.5 percent, hurt by minimum wage increases, higher spending on advertising, promotions and a spike in costs for avocados, the main ingredient in guacamole.

The company's net income fell to $15.98 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, from $67.87 million, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.03 billion from $997.5 million. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

