Chipotle stores to be shut for four hours for food safety meeting
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
#Market News
February 8, 2016 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle stores to be shut for four hours for food safety meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill stores will be closed for four hours on Monday for a nation-wide meeting for its restaurant employees on food safety, after several outbreaks of food-borne illnesses linked to the chain.

Chipotle, whose sales and stock has been hammered by outbreaks of E. Coli and Norovirus linked to its chain, said in a tweet on Monday it would be live tweeting the meeting to discuss recent and future food safety.

The company, whose meeting is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. ET, also said the event would be streamed on Twitter Inc’s Periscope app at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Shares of the popular burrito chain were down marginally in early trading on Monday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
