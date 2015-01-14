FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Pork sales suspension seen hurting Chipotle 1st-qtr results
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 14, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Pork sales suspension seen hurting Chipotle 1st-qtr results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s decision to suspend pork sales at about a third of its U.S. restaurants could hurt the chain’s first-quarter results, Miller Tabak + Co said.

Chipotle’s shares fell as much as 2 percent on Wednesday.

The burrito seller took the decision on Tuesday after a routine audit revealed one of its suppliers was not complying with its animal-welfare standards.

Chipotle, known for serving antibiotic-free meat and organic produce, said on Tuesday it was looking at a host of options to address the shortfall, including procuring additional pork from existing suppliers or finding more suppliers.

“We credit (Chipotle) management for acting proactively ... However, the potential for short-term impact on 1Q15 (March) sales and earnings cannot be denied,” analyst Stephen Anderson wrote in a note.

He cut his earnings forecast for the quarter ending March to $3.84-$3.87 per share from $3.93, and same restaurant sales growth forecast to 10-10.3 percent from 11 percent.

Chipotle requires suppliers to raise pigs with access to the outdoors or in deeply bedded barns to improve their comfort. They cannot use antibiotics.

The decision to suspend pork sales could mean that burritos and burrito bowls served at some of its restaurants would lose their “carnitas” fillings.

Anderson said 2-3 percent of the chain’s customers who order “carnitas” could move elsewhere, Anderson said.

The company’s stock is a favorite with investors. It rose 28 percent last year, helped by double-digit growth in comparable restaurant sales in the last three quarters.

The stock was down 1 percent at $706.24 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.