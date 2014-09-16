FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chiquita, Fyffes offer EU concessions for their $526 mln tie-up
September 16, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

Chiquita, Fyffes offer EU concessions for their $526 mln tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. fruit producer Chiquita Brands and Irish peer Fyffes have offered concessions to European Union antitrust regulators to allay concerns that their proposed $526 million tie-up may reduce competition.

The merged entity will have 14 percent of the $7-billion global banana market, making it the world’s biggest banana supplier with a significant negotiating power versus retailers.

The companies submitted proposals on Friday, the European Commission said on its website on Tuesday. The EU competition watchdog, which has set an Oct. 3 deadline for its decision, did not provide details in line with its policy.

Chiquita and Fyffes compete with Fresh Del Monte and Hawaii-founded Dole Food Company. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Louise Heavens)

