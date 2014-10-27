FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cutrale-Safra to acquire Chiquita in deal valued at $1.3 billion
October 27, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Cutrale-Safra to acquire Chiquita in deal valued at $1.3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group agreed on Monday to acquire U.S.-based banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc in a deal valued at $1.3 billion.

Cutrale-Safra, which had offered to pay $14.50 per share of Chiquita in cash, said in a statement that the transaction is not subject to any financing conditions. Once the transaction is closed, Chiquita will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cutrale-Safra, the statement added.

The agreement was unanimously approved by Chiquita’s board, the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sruthi Ramakrishnan Editing by W Simon)

