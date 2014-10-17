FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cutrale-Safra's Chiquita offer to remain binding through Oct. 26
October 17, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Cutrale-Safra's Chiquita offer to remain binding through Oct. 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group maintained on Friday their $14-per-share definitive offer for Chiquita Brands International Inc. adding that it will remain binding through Oct 26.

In a statement, the consortium said the board of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Chiquita continues to mislead the company’s shareholders about the definitive takeover offer, while inflating the value of a planned merger with Irish rival Fyffes Plc. On Thursday, the board of Chiquita said a takeover bid by Cutrale and Safra was “inadequate” and again recommended shareholders back the Fyffes transaction.

Cutrale-Safra will submit a letter to Chiquita’s board confirming its definitive offer, which will remain binding through Oct 26, two days after a special shareholder meeting scheduled to vote on the Chiquita-Fyffes deal, the statement said.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon

