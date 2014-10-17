FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cutrale-Safra not considering upping Chiquita offer, source says
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 17, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Cutrale-Safra not considering upping Chiquita offer, source says

Guillermo Parra-Bernal

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group are not considering raising their $14-per-share, all-cash, definitive offer for Chiquita Brands International Inc, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Cutrale-Safra will walk away from the deal if Chiquita shareholders vote for a planned merger with Irish rival Fyffes Plc at a special meeting on Oct. 24, said the source, who requested anonymity because the matter is private.

Earlier in the day, Cutrale-Safra said their offer for the U.S.-based banana producer will be binding through Oct. 26. Chiquita’s board said on Thursday that Cutrale-Safra’s offer was “inadequate” and asked shareholders to back the Fyffes tie-up.

Shares of Chiquita shed 1 percent to $13.48 in New York afternoon trading. Fyffes jumped 3.5 percent to 0.988 euros. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.