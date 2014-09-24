FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to clear Chiquita, Fyffes $526 mln deal - sources
September 24, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to clear Chiquita, Fyffes $526 mln deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will approve the $526 million tie-up of U.S. banana producer Chiquita and Irish peer Fyffes after the companies succeeded in allaying competition concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

“It’s expected to be phase 1 clearance,” said one of the people, referring to the European Commission’s preliminary review.

The merger will create the world’s biggest banana supplier, with a 14 percent share of the $7 billion global banana market. Chiquita and Fyffes offered concessions to the Commission last week but did not provide details. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

